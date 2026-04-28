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PROPERTY

Hang Lung opens Westlake 66 in Hangzhou with over 90pc retail leasing rate

PROPERTY
12 mins ago
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Adriel Chan, chair of Hang Lung, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. Hang Lung
Adriel Chan, chair of Hang Lung, delivers a speech at the opening ceremony of Westlake 66 in Hangzhou. Hang Lung

Hang Lung Properties (0101) opened Westlake 66, the newest mixed-use destination in Hangzhou on Tuesday, achieving a retail leasing rate of over 90 percent. 

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As the company's 11th project in the mainland, this 390,200-square-meter development comprises a shopping mall, five Grade-A office towers, and Zhejiang Province's first Mandarin Oriental hotel. 

According to the developer, the complex offers a diverse retail mix, including several luxury brands, fashion & accessories, food & beverage, lifestyle & entertainment, and more

The developer noted that the project has already achieved a retail leasing rate of over 90 percent, about a third of which are first-to-market concepts. More stores are scheduled to open in phases, with the opening rate set to build steadily throughout 2026. 

 

Hang LungWestlake 66

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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