Hang Lung opens Westlake 66 in Hangzhou with over 90pc retail leasing rate

Hang Lung Properties (0101) opened Westlake 66, the newest mixed-use destination in Hangzhou on Tuesday, achieving a retail leasing rate of over 90 percent.
As the company's 11th project in the mainland, this 390,200-square-meter development comprises a shopping mall, five Grade-A office towers, and Zhejiang Province's first Mandarin Oriental hotel.
According to the developer, the complex offers a diverse retail mix, including several luxury brands, fashion & accessories, food & beverage, lifestyle & entertainment, and more
The developer noted that the project has already achieved a retail leasing rate of over 90 percent, about a third of which are first-to-market concepts. More stores are scheduled to open in phases, with the opening rate set to build steadily throughout 2026.
𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓