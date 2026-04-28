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PROPERTY

Hong Kong home price rises 1.4pc in March, up for tenth straight month

PROPERTY
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Hong Kong’s private home price index rose for the tenth straight month in March, marking an over two-year high, according to the Rating and Valuation Department.

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The index increased by 1.39 percent from the previous month to 312.8, which represents a year-on-year growth of 9.79 percent.

Combined with the first two months, the city's home prices have grown 4.41 percent in the first quarter.

Last month, prices of small and medium-sized apartments rose 1.42 percent month-on-month, representing a 9.9 percent increase from a year earlier.

Prices of large-sized flats went up 0.94 percent from a month ago, or 7.5 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, rental indices climbed 0.6 percent month-on-month to 202.2 in March, up for the fifth month in a row and hitting a record high.

Hong Konghome pricerental

 

𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱↓

 

 

 

 

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