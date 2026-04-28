Hong Kong home price rises 1.4pc in March, up for tenth straight month

Hong Kong’s private home price index rose for the tenth straight month in March, marking an over two-year high, according to the Rating and Valuation Department.

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The index increased by 1.39 percent from the previous month to 312.8, which represents a year-on-year growth of 9.79 percent.

Combined with the first two months, the city's home prices have grown 4.41 percent in the first quarter.

Last month, prices of small and medium-sized apartments rose 1.42 percent month-on-month, representing a 9.9 percent increase from a year earlier.

Prices of large-sized flats went up 0.94 percent from a month ago, or 7.5 percent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, rental indices climbed 0.6 percent month-on-month to 202.2 in March, up for the fifth month in a row and hitting a record high.