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PROPERTY

Hang Lung's Westlake 66 soft opens on April 28

PROPERTY
30-03-2026 11:00 HKT
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The skyline in Hangzhou, China, featuring the newly developed Westlake 66 complex. 
The skyline in Hangzhou, China, featuring the newly developed Westlake 66 complex. 

Hang Lung (0101) announced on Monday that its Westlake 66 in Hangzhou, also known as the "Pulse of the City", will commence soft opening on April 28.

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Westlake 66 is part of the company’s 11th mixed-use commercial development in the mainland.

The company said the development sets a new benchmark for regional mixed-use projects and redefines sophisticated lifestyles in a top-tier Chinese city, leading the experiential retail trend and creates a curated destination where culture, commerce, and community meet.

Situated in the Wulin CBD of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, one of China’s wealthiest provinces by GDP and purchasing power, the development spans a gross floor area of about 390,200 square meters, including a shopping mall, five Grade A office towers, and Zhejiang's first Mandarin Oriental Hangzhou.

Gloria Leung

Hang LungWestlake 66HangzhouPulse of the City

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