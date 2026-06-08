logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Hong Kong housing boom resilient despite mainland capital controls, Goldman Sachs says

PROPERTY
21 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

logo
logo
logo
A general view of residential buildings in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2024. REUTERS
A general view of residential buildings in Hong Kong, China, November 8, 2024. REUTERS

China's curb on cross-border capital outflows is unlikely to disrupt Hong Kong's property market upcycle, with Goldman Sachs reiterating that Hong Kong property prices will rise 15 percent this year.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

However, Goldman Sachs noted the new rules could dampen demand for luxury homes and affect mainland investors who are not genuine owner-occupiers nor intend to settle in Hong Kong. The bank also forecasted the city's property prices to rise 7 percent next year and climb 4 percent in 2028.

The bank said that although mainland buyers accounted for 35 percent of Hong Kong's residential sales in 2025, 78 percent of those were properties priced below HK$12 million –still within the reach of legal fund remittance channels.

Goldman Sachs indicated that the current upward trend in Hong Kong's property market is unlikely to be reversed, as demand mainly comes from end-users rather than investors, rental growth remains strong, and immigration and housing-related policies remain supportive.

The bank added that it views the recent share price volatility as a good opportunity to accumulate Hong Kong property stocks at lower levels, including Henderson Land Development (0012), Sun Hung Kai Properties (0016), and Sino Land (0083).
 

Hong KongpropertyGoldman SachsChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKEX
Global stocks dive on tumbling tech and rate hike fears
FINANCE
13 mins ago
AI Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken, May 4, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/
Moonshot AI eyes US$2b funding round for US$30b valuation: Bloomberg
INNOVATION
1 hour ago
HKEX. Singtao
Hong Kong shares decline at midday break
FINANCE
4 hours ago
The Federal Reserve building. REUTERS
Goldman Sachs pushes Fed rate-cut call to 2027 on strong US jobs data
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Mainland Chinese savers flock to Hong Kong as regulators tighten capital controls
FINANCE
6 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China says 'illegal' outbound investment crackdown won't lead to forced liquidation
FINANCE
6 hours ago
A view of the city skyline in Beijing, China, May 11, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
China dominates low-carbon industrial projects, US lags, report says
ESG
6 hours ago
HKEX
Hang Seng Index falls over 300 points at Monday open
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS
China's forex reserves rise more than expected in May
FINANCE
07-06-2026 16:07 HKT
China's central bank extends gold buying spree for 19th month in May
FINANCE
07-06-2026 15:58 HKT
(File photo)
Observatory warns of squally thunderstorms and heavy rain through Tue
NEWS
07-06-2026 14:48 HKT
Amber rainstorm upgraded to red as heavy thundershowers hit HK
NEWS
14 hours ago
Earthquake of magnitude 7.8 strikes off southern Philippines, tsunami warnings issued
WORLD
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.