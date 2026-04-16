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PROPERTY

Double Coast III sells 28 units on Thursday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
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Wheelock Properties’s Double Coast III in Kai Tak offered 32 units via price list on Thursday, with 28 units of these sold so far.

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This batch of units comprises five studios, 11 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units, ranging from 249 to 641 square feet. 

The discounted prices range from HK$4.5 million to HK$14.52 million, and discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$17,514 to HK$22,655.

This project is co-developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land Development (0012), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), and New World Development (0017).

 

Double Coast III

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