Double Coast III sells 28 units on Thursday

Wheelock Properties’s Double Coast III in Kai Tak offered 32 units via price list on Thursday, with 28 units of these sold so far.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This batch of units comprises five studios, 11 one-bedroom units, 13 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units, ranging from 249 to 641 square feet.

The discounted prices range from HK$4.5 million to HK$14.52 million, and discounted prices per sq ft range from HK$17,514 to HK$22,655.

This project is co-developed by Wheelock Properties, Henderson Land Development (0012), China Overseas Land & Investment (0688), and New World Development (0017).