LT Tower's student housing conversion plan gets no objection from Planning Department

The Planning Department said it has no objection to the LT Tower in Kwun Tong being converted into student accommodation, which is expected to offer 247 rooms.

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The revitalisation project of commercial property, owned by "corduroy king" Kong Tak-ho, will be reviewed by the Town Planning Board tomorrow, and it's expected to get the green light.

The site, located at 31 Kwun Tong Entrepreneurship Street, measures about 9,946 square feet, involving a total gross floor area of 94,519 square feet.

The development is planned to redevelop the ground floor, as well as the second to fifteenth floors, which is expected to provide 517 beds for local and non-local students leasing.

According to its plan, single rooms will account for 31, and 243 of them will be double rooms.