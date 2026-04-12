Central Residence by The Park sells one platform special unit for $47m

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Central Residence By The Park to tender a special unit next Monday
09-04-2026 17:38 HKT
Central Residence By The Park to tender three units next Monday
26-03-2026 20:15 HKT
Central Residence by The Park to tender five units next Monday
12-03-2026 18:06 HKT
Central Residence by The Park to tender two three-bedroom units
12-02-2026 17:08 HKT
Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
11-04-2026 17:29 HKT
Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT