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PROPERTY

Central Residence by The Park sells one platform special unit for $47m

PROPERTY
14 mins ago
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Cello Chan, sales and marketing director of PCPD
Cello Chan, sales and marketing director of PCPD

Central Residence by The Park, co-developed by Pacific Century Premium Developments (0432) and CSI Properties (0497) in Mid-Levels Central, sold one platform special unit for HK$47.15 million on Sunday.

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The sold unit is a three-bedroom apartment with an area of 1,055 square feet plus a 414 sq ft private platform,  priced at HK$44,700 per sq ft.

Cello Chan, sales and marketing director of PCPD, said the last available unit of this specific layout within the project will be put up for tender next Monday.

Yiru Zhou

 

Central Residence by The Park

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