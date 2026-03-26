Central Residence By The Park to tender three units next Monday

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Central Residence by The Park to tender five units next Monday
12-03-2026 18:06 HKT
Central Residence by The Park to tender two three-bedroom units
12-02-2026 17:08 HKT
Central Residence By The Park, co-developed by Pacific Century Premium Developments (0432) and CSI Properties (0497), will launch three units via tender next Monday.
These three units, ranging from 1,017 to 1,074 square feet, are the last three units in the Centrum Collection series.
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