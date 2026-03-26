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PROPERTY

Central Residence By The Park to tender three units next Monday

PROPERTY
29 mins ago
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PCPD sales and marketing director Cello Chan
PCPD sales and marketing director Cello Chan

Central Residence By The Park, co-developed by Pacific Century Premium Developments (0432) and CSI Properties (0497), will launch three units via tender next Monday.

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These three units, ranging from 1,017 to 1,074 square feet, are the last three units in the Centrum Collection series.

Central Residence by The Park

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