La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 28 times on Monday

La Mirabelle I in Tseung Kwan O, co-developed by Sino Land (0083), Kerry Properties (0683), K Wah International (0173), China Merchants Land (0978), and MTR Corporation (0066), has oversubscribed 26.5 times on Monday for its first round of sales of 254 units.

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Victor Tin Sio-un, executive director of Sino Land, said the project has received 7,300 checks, and the developer will announce the latest sales on tender figures within the day.

The project is up for sale on Tuesday, including eight one-bedroom units and 246 two-bedroom units. The total cost is HK$5.78 million to HK$8.86 million after discount.

Gloria Leung