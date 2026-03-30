La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 28 times on Monday

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La Mirabelle I's 254 units oversubscribe 23.8 times as of Saturday
29-03-2026 16:55 HKT
La Mirabelle I's first price list oversubscribed 11 times
23-03-2026 17:39 HKT
La Mirabelle I to open showflat of three-bedroom units soon
09-03-2026 19:04 HKT
Hong Kong's primary property market sold 25 units on Saturday
08-03-2026 14:46 HKT
La Mirabelle to offer three- and four-bedroom units via tender
04-03-2026 15:15 HKT
LOHAS Park Phase 13 named La Mirabelle, to offer 2,550 units
12-02-2026 15:10 HKT
MTR launches first Q-train with new signaling system on Tsuen Wan Line
29-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK airport limits power banks to two per passenger, bans in‑flight charging
29-03-2026 13:18 HKT