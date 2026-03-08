logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Hong Kong's primary property market sold 25 units on Saturday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Blue Coast. SING TAO
Blue Coast. SING TAO
Blue CoastLa MirabelleCentral Residence By The Park

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
(left)CK Asset's chief sales manager William Kwok Tze-wai. CK Asset
Blue Coast sells three units for HK$120 mln
PROPERTY
04-03-2026 19:55 HKT
La Mirabelle to offer three- and four-bedroom units via tender
PROPERTY
04-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Cello Chan
Central Residence By The Park sells 5 units by tender for nearly $100 m
PROPERTY
02-03-2026 19:22 HKT
(left) William Kwok
Blue Coast raises price by 5pc for 25 units
PROPERTY
25-02-2026 16:45 HKT
CK Asset Holdings plans to launch the remaining units at Blue Coast in Wong Chuk Hang after CNY
PROPERTY
15-02-2026 15:54 HKT
LOHAS Park Phase 13 named La Mirabelle, to offer 2,550 units
PROPERTY
12-02-2026 15:10 HKT
Headland Residences
Swire Properties sells a two-bedroom flat at Headland Residences for nearly $11 million
PROPERTY
06-03-2026 21:19 HKT
In One Above
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
PROPERTY
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
New World starts collecting checks for Grand Austin Bohemian, sales to be launched next week
PROPERTY
06-03-2026 18:23 HKT
NWD launches second price list of remaining 34 units on Thursday
PROPERTY
05-03-2026 16:00 HKT
Govt proposes raising ferry fares on five outlying Island routes
NEWS
22 hours ago
Over 50 fall ill in acute gastroenteritis outbreak at Hong Kong Police College
NEWS
21 hours ago
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
NEWS
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.