Hong Kong's primary property market sold 25 units on Saturday

Read More
Blue Coast sells three units for HK$120 mln
04-03-2026 19:55 HKT
La Mirabelle to offer three- and four-bedroom units via tender
04-03-2026 15:15 HKT
Central Residence By The Park sells 5 units by tender for nearly $100 m
02-03-2026 19:22 HKT
Blue Coast raises price by 5pc for 25 units
25-02-2026 16:45 HKT
LOHAS Park Phase 13 named La Mirabelle, to offer 2,550 units
12-02-2026 15:10 HKT
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
NWD launches second price list of remaining 34 units on Thursday
05-03-2026 16:00 HKT
$39 capsule pods in Tsim Sha Tsui offer private escape
05-03-2026 22:49 HKT