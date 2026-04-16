'Disgrace': fans outraged by World Cup transit fare hikes

Football fans have expressed outrage at the exorbitant price of transit fares to get to World Cup matches, following reports that US transport authorities have jacked up prices just for this summer's tournament.

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New Jersey Transit is planning to charge fans more than $100 for tickets from Penn Station in Manhattan to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey during the World Cup, according to a report in The Athletic.

A return ticket for the journey normally costs $12.90.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority confirmed this month that return tickets from Boston to Gillette Stadium would cost $80 -- up from the usual event-day price of $20.

"It's a disgrace. In recent tournaments, transportation was either included in the ticket price or offered at a heavily discounted rate for ticket holders," Guillaume Aupretre, a spokesman for France's main supporters' group, told AFP.

"They keep piling on the extra costs without giving any thought to the fans," he said, accusing FIFA of shutting out "the most loyal supporters in favor of the wealthy."

France will play all three of its Group I matches in Boston and New Jersey.

- 'Awfully high' -

"Another day, another rip off at this World Cup. What on earth is going on?" said Free Lions, a group for travelling England fans, posted on social media.

England also has group matches scheduled at the Boston and New Jersey stadiums.

FIFA, world football's governing body, did not respond to AFP's request for comment. It is already facing severe criticism over the sky-high cost of many match ticket prices.

A top US lawmaker has called on FIFA to pay for World Cup public transportation costs.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, said FIFA -- which stands to earn $11 billion from the tournament -- should foot the bill for transport costs to World Cup venues.

"The least FIFA can do is ensure New York residents can go to the stadium without being gouged at the turnstile. I am demanding FIFA step up and cover transportation costs for host cities and states," he wrote on social media Tuesday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul also took aim at the reported price hike.

"Charging over $100 for a short train ride sounds awfully high to me," Hochul wrote on X.

NJ Transit did not respond to a request for comment when contacted by AFP.

The Athletic quoted a spokesperson for the agency as saying that no firm decision had been taken on World Cup ticket pricing, calling reports "unconfirmed speculation."

According to the US media outlet, operating the public transit network during the eight matches scheduled to take place in New Jersey is expected to cost $48 million, mainly for security.

Some $100 million in US federal funding has been allocated to host cities for transit network costs, including $8.7 million for Boston and Massachusetts, and $10.4 million for the New York-New Jersey area, according to local media reports.

Los Angeles' transit agency has received $9.6 million. Last month, it pledged not to increase standard fares for trips to the SoFi Stadium -- which are typically $3.50 for a round-trip from downtown Los Angeles -- during World Cup match days.

AFP