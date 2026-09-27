logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Container truck catches fire at Lau Fau Shan, sending thick smoke into the sky

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A container truck caught fire at a waterfront container yard in Lau Fau Shan on Sunday afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen from a distance. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Emergency services were alerted around 3pm to the incident near Kau Nam Street. Firefighters rushed to the scene and deployed one breathing apparatus team and one water jet to extinguish the fire. 

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)
(Source: Facebook)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Lee Ka-yi and Tang Ming-hong
HK takes gold and silver in squash mixed doubles at Asian Games
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK to launch $10b tech fund by year-end to drive innovation: Sun Dong
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong police have incorporated national security education into the iconic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance
HK integrates national security education into Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance with youth-led mini dragon
NEWS
2 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
3 hours ago
By-election to fill Peggy Wong’s Tai Po seat depends on circumstances: Alice Mak
NEWS
4 hours ago
The AFCD and police conduct joint operation to catch stray and unattended dogs near Pok Wai South Road in Yuen Long.
Lawmakers urge legal revamp to tackle pet abandonment after zero convictions in years
NEWS
4 hours ago
Health Bureau dismisses nurse unemployment claims pointing to 3,000 public healthcare vacancies
NEWS
6 hours ago
(Online video capture)
Taxi passenger attacked with baton in Mong Kok as cab runs red light to escape mob
NEWS
7 hours ago
(File photo)
Senior correctional officer under police probe over alleged vandalism at Pik Uk Prison
NEWS
21 hours ago
Mainland tourists flock to Hong Kong via high-speed rail for Golden Week holidays
NEWS
21 hours ago
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
26-09-2026 18:02 HKT
HKU hall faces backlash over KFC halal meal at HK$500 high table dinner
NEWS
26-09-2026 11:28 HKT
Hong Kong squash player Simmi Chan captures Asian Games bronze and cash reward
NEWS
26-09-2026 17:29 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.