Container truck catches fire at Lau Fau Shan, sending thick smoke into the sky

A container truck caught fire at a waterfront container yard in Lau Fau Shan on Sunday afternoon, sending thick plumes of smoke billowing into the sky that could be seen from a distance.

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Emergency services were alerted around 3pm to the incident near Kau Nam Street. Firefighters rushed to the scene and deployed one breathing apparatus team and one water jet to extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Source: Facebook)

(Source: Facebook)

(Source: Facebook)