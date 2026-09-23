Night Recap - September 23, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

At least 12 Hongkongers convicted over the 2019 anti-government protests have reportedly been refused British National (Overseas) visas since Andy Burnham became British prime minister in July.

Youth arrests rise 20pc as police launch new crime prevention guide

Hong Kong police arrested 1,580 young people aged 10 to 20 in the first half of this year, up about 20 percent from the same period last year, prompting the force to launch a new crime prevention guide for parents and teachers.

Govt mulls higher fines for pet abandonment, illegal feeding: Tse Chin-wan

Authorities may raise penalties for pet abandonment and illegal feeding of stray animals to bolster deterrence following a fatal dog attack in Yuen Long, Secretary for Environment and Ecology Tse Chin-wan said.

Hong Kong’s Tsang Yee-ting claims Asian Games karate silver after scoreless final

Hong Kong karateka Tsang Yee-ting claimed silver in the women’s under-50kg kumite at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday after losing a closely contested final to Malaysia’s Shahmalarani Chandran on a judges’ decision.

Child abuse rate rises 67pc as NGO urges review of reporting law

Against Child Abuse (ACA) has urged the government to regularly review the effectiveness of the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance and introduce further legal protections, as registered child abuse cases in Hong Kong have risen significantly in recent years.

Business Today

Paul Chan: Hong Kong has no intention of racing to the bottom with Singapore

Hong Kong has no intention of racing to the bottom with Singapore through extensive tax breaks and will instead focus on enhancing its core strengths, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Wednesday, as the two international financial hubs compete to attract wealthy investors and global talent.

Sino and China Merchants Land name Hung Hom project One Marina

Sino Land (0083) and China Merchants Land (0978) named Hung Hom Wing Kwong Street / Sung On Street project One Marina, offering 451 units, 70 percent of which will be two-bedroom apartments.

HKEX to roll out more yuan-denominated products, starting with gold futures next year

The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) is expected to launch more yuan-denominated investment products next year, led by a Hong Kong-settled gold futures contract, with precious metals and commodity products to follow, according to HKEX’s head of markets Gregory Yu Hock-ken.

Hong Kong CPI up 1.7pc in August, meets market forecast

Hong Kong's consumer price index rose 1.7 percent in August, the same as that in July, in line with market expectations, official data showed on Wednesday.

China surveys Broadcom switch use in state data centers, FT reports

Chinese authorities are examining the use of Broadcom’s hardware in state-backed data centres as part of a drive to boost domestic producers and reduce reliance on foreign AI infrastructure, the Financial Times reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

World/China

Rome's Colosseum closes to tourists after worker death

The ancient Colosseum in Rome, a top tourist destination, was closed Wednesday due to the death of a worker inside overnight, the culture ministry said in a statement.

North Korea appears to have tested upgraded hypersonic weapon: analysts

North Korea appears to have tested a hypersonic weapon that could evade missile defences and prove hard to track and intercept, analysts told AFP Wednesday.

Japan PM says she had 'timely' discussion with Trump ahead of his Xi summit

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Wednesday she had a "timely" discussion about China with US President Donald Trump ahead of his planned summit with Chinese ​President Xi Jinping on Thursday.

Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense Xi talks

US President Donald Trump welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping to Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit where the superpowers' tensions over trade, technology and Tehran will play out against a backdrop of pomp and ceremony.

China's clean tech exports avoided more CO2 than UK emitted

China's clean technology exports last year avoided carbon emissions greater than those produced by Britain, according to new analysis highlighting the growing climate impact of China's green technology boom.