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NEWS

HK miss bronze in Asian Games eventing by 1.2 points

NEWS
12 mins ago
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Hong Kong finished fourth in the Asian Games eventing team competition on Wednesday, just 1.2 points behind bronze medalists Korea.

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The team, which included Annie Ho, Patrick Lam, Nicole Pearson and Su Yuxuan, received professional training under the Hong Kong Equestrian Performance Plan, a joint initiative of The Equestrian Federation of Hong Kong, China and The Hong Kong Jockey Club.

 

After ranking second following the dressage and jumping phases on Tuesday, the squad finished fourth with a total score of 144.7. 
 Among the 32 riders in the individual eventing competition, Ho — an Asian Games team bronze medallist in both eventing and dressage — finished fourth on Evita AP with 35.1. 

Su finished ninth on Jones JL with 42.1, and Lam was 19th on Jockey Club Highdown March with 67.5. Meanwhile, Pearson was not able to complete the competition with Hanerina SSF. 

With 11 horse-and-rider combinations competing this year, Corinne Bracken, performance manager at the Hong Kong Jockey Club, is serving as chef d'equipe. The club has also provided a support team of coaches, grooms, veterinarians, farriers and physiotherapists for both horses and riders. 

Looking ahead, Ho will compete on Bella Rouge in both the team and individual dressage competitions from this Friday, joined by Asian Games debutants Kaisie Cheng on Grappa and Lee Yat-ning on ZINQ Ferati FH. 

Jumping competitions will take place on October 1, 3 and 4, with Patrick Lam, Jacqueline Lai, Clarissa Lyra and Sheikara Lalive d'Epinay representing Hong Kong.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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