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NEWS

Cloudy night sky for Mid-Autumn moon watchers

NEWS
1 hour ago

by

Mandy Qu

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Cloudy spells during the Mid-Autumn Festival may obscure the full moon, though hot weather with temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius in urban areas and 36 degrees in Sheung Shui will follow over the weekend, the Hong Kong Observatory said Wednesday.

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The observatory noted that while low-level easterly airstreams bring moisture, residents can still view the moon through cloud gaps. To accommodate celebratory crowds, the Leisure and Cultural Services Department will extend opening hours at several parks on Friday, including Aldrich Bay Park, Ngau Chi Wan Park, Hang Hau Man Kuk Lane Park, and Tseung Kwan O South Park.

The LCSD urged the public to keep venues clean and refrain from burning wax, flying sky lanterns, or throwing objects onto trees. Staff will step up enforcement across parks, beaches, and barbecue sites. Offenders face fixed penalty notices of HK$3,000 for littering, while wax burning and vandalism carry maximum penalties of a HK$2,000 fine and 14 days' imprisonment.

In response to overwhelming public enthusiasm, the Hong Kong Tourism Board announced that the International Lantern Spectacular will be extended to October 4, with opening hours extended to midnight from September 24 to 27.

Separately, Ocean Park celebrated the upcoming festival by treating its giant pandas – Ying Ying, Le Le, and the local-born twins – to specially made carrot mooncakes and rabbit-shaped watermelon lanterns.

Mid-AutumnmoonCloudy

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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