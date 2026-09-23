Hong Kong manufacturers eye closer ASEAN ties during Malaysia-Singapore visit

A 27-member delegation from the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) is visiting Malaysia and Singapore to strengthen industrial ties and explore opportunities in advanced manufacturing and regional supply chains.

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Led by FHKI chairman Anthony Lam Sai-ho, the five-day visit from September 20 to 24 includes meetings with government officials, business associations, research institutions and enterprises in both countries.

During the Malaysian leg, the delegation visited the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority to discuss investment opportunities, industrial development and supply chain cooperation.

The group also met representatives of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia and attended a networking dinner organized by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur.

A key outcome of the visit was the renewal of a memorandum of understanding between FHKI and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, reaffirming their commitment to closer business and industrial cooperation.

The delegation also visited Universiti Malaya's Centre of Innovation and Enterprise and Halal Research Centre to explore opportunities in digital transformation, green technology and the halal market.

In Johor Bahru, members met representatives of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor to learn more about the local investment environment and developments surrounding the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

Lam said Malaysia's established manufacturing base, strategic location and investment-friendly policies presented opportunities for Hong Kong businesses seeking to expand in Southeast Asia.

He also highlighted Hong Kong's first five-year planning exercise and the Northern Metropolis development, saying they could create further opportunities for technological collaboration and regional supply chain development.

“FHKI will continue to serve as a bridge for industry, helping enterprises seize opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative and regional economic cooperation while deepening collaboration between Hong Kong industry and ASEAN industrial and supply chains,” Lam said.

The delegation has completed its Malaysian itinerary and is now in Singapore for further business exchanges before returning to Hong Kong on Thursday.