logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong manufacturers eye closer ASEAN ties during Malaysia-Singapore visit

NEWS
17 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The delegation visits Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.
The delegation visits Malaysia’s Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

A 27-member delegation from the Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) is visiting Malaysia and Singapore to strengthen industrial ties and explore opportunities in advanced manufacturing and regional supply chains.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Led by FHKI chairman Anthony Lam Sai-ho, the five-day visit from September 20 to 24 includes meetings with government officials, business associations, research institutions and enterprises in both countries. 

During the Malaysian leg, the delegation visited the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority to discuss investment opportunities, industrial development and supply chain cooperation.

The group also met representatives of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia and attended a networking dinner organized by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur.

A key outcome of the visit was the renewal of a memorandum of understanding between FHKI and the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, reaffirming their commitment to closer business and industrial cooperation. 

Chairman Anthony Lam speaks during the meeting with Malaysian Investment Development Authority.
The delegation meets Ma Yongfa (center), Head of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Malaysia.
They attend a networking dinner with the newly opened Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Kuala Lumpur and local enterprises.
Delegation visits the Universiti Malaya Centre of Innovation and Enterprise and Halal Research Centre.
They also delegation visits Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor.

The delegation also visited Universiti Malaya's Centre of Innovation and Enterprise and Halal Research Centre to explore opportunities in digital transformation, green technology and the halal market.

In Johor Bahru, members met representatives of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor to learn more about the local investment environment and developments surrounding the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

Lam said Malaysia's established manufacturing base, strategic location and investment-friendly policies presented opportunities for Hong Kong businesses seeking to expand in Southeast Asia.

He also highlighted Hong Kong's first five-year planning exercise and the Northern Metropolis development, saying they could create further opportunities for technological collaboration and regional supply chain development.

“FHKI will continue to serve as a bridge for industry, helping enterprises seize opportunities arising from the Belt and Road Initiative and regional economic cooperation while deepening collaboration between Hong Kong industry and ASEAN industrial and supply chains,” Lam said.

The delegation has completed its Malaysian itinerary and is now in Singapore for further business exchanges before returning to Hong Kong on Thursday.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HK miss bronze in Asian Games eventing by 1.2 points
NEWS
11 mins ago
(File photo)
ICAC, Chilean prosecutors sign pact to strengthen anti-graft cooperation
NEWS
29 mins ago
Police find no toxic substances in sports drinks after 16 students fall ill
NEWS
32 mins ago
(File photo)
Child abuse rate rises 67pc as NGO urges review of reporting law
NEWS
33 mins ago
(Photo: AP)
Natalie Kan claims 100m butterfly bronze at Asian Games, breaks Hong Kong record
NEWS
57 mins ago
(online screenshot)
Chan Tsz-ching shines on Asian Games debut with historic sanda bronze
NEWS
1 hour ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
1 hour ago
Ocean Park’s panda family gets a taste of Mid-Autumn festivities
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Source: Reuters)
Hong Kong’s Tsang Yee-ting claims Asian Games karate silver after scoreless final
NEWS
1 hour ago
Youth arrests rise 20pc as police launch new crime prevention guide
NEWS
2 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Cambodia opens 'No. 8 Park' scam compound to media, revealing self-contained 'city within a city'
WORLD
22-09-2026 05:27 HKT
(File Photo)
HKU admits 1,800 non-local students amid shifting geopolitics
NEWS
21 hours ago
Man clashes with hotel staff outside Tsim Sha Tsui hotel over car door
SOCIAL BUZZ
13 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.