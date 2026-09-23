Ocean Park’s panda family gets a taste of Mid-Autumn festivities

Ocean Park’s giant pandas were treated to an early Mid-Autumn celebration on Wednesday, with festive mooncakes and rabbit-shaped lanterns specially prepared by their animal care team.

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Ying Ying and her Hong Kong-born twin cubs, Jia Jia and De De, enjoyed a panda-friendly mooncake platter made with high-fiber biscuits, carrots, bamboo shoots and ice blocks.

The treats were arranged into festive shapes, including the moon and the Jade Rabbit, and decorated with Mid-Autumn greetings - rabbit-shaped lanterns carved out of watermelons.

Le Le, meanwhile, received his own Jade Rabbit-shaped fruit platter made with watermelon, treats and ice blocks, although he appeared particularly interested in the bamboo shoots.

He was also seen using a towel to wipe his face after enjoying his festive treats.