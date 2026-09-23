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ICAC, Chilean prosecutors sign pact to strengthen anti-graft cooperation

NEWS
30 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Hong Kong’s Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) signed a memorandum of understanding with Chile’s Public Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday to strengthen anti-corruption cooperation and expand the use of technology in criminal investigations.

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The move came as ICAC Commissioner Woo Ying-ming and senior officers held a bilateral meeting with Chilean National Prosecutor Ángel Valencia Vásquez.

Woo said the agreement would strengthen cooperation between the two agencies and create more opportunities for joint education and training. 

Both sides agreed to develop Chile as a regional hub for anti-corruption cooperation in South America and jointly organize training programs covering financial investigations, fugitive tracing and asset recovery.

The programs are intended to strengthen the capacity of Chile and neighboring countries to combat corruption and related crimes.

During the visit, ICAC technical experts introduced the Chilean delegation to the operation and technology of Hong Kong’s video-recorded interview facilities, allowing Chilean officials to explore the possibility of adopting similar systems.

The two sides also exchanged views on using technology and artificial intelligence to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of corruption investigations.

Under the agreement, the agencies will share information on corruption methods and preventive measures, organize training activities and strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, corruption prevention and public education.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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