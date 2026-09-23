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Natalie Kan claims 100m butterfly bronze at Asian Games, breaks Hong Kong record

NEWS
57 mins ago
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(Photo: AP)
(Photo: AP)

Hong Kong swimmer Natalie Kan Cheuk-tung claimed bronze in the women’s 100-meter butterfly at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Wednesday, setting a new Hong Kong record of 58.05 seconds to secure her first individual medal at the continental event.

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Competing in her third Asian Games, the 24-year-old was fourth at the halfway mark before producing a strong finish to edge South Korea’s An Se Hyeon by just 0.04 seconds for the final podium spot.

Her time also broke the previous Hong Kong record of 58.12 seconds, set by Siobhan Haughey in 2023. 

China’s Yu Yiting took gold in 56.41 seconds, narrowly beating compatriot Zhang Yufei, who finished in 56.44 seconds. Fellow Hong Kong swimmer Yeung Hoi-ching placed ninth in 1:00.55.

Kan said she was surprised by the result, having finished sixth at the previous Asian Games.

"I just went all out this morning and left everything behind," she said, adding that setting a personal best in the morning heats had already given her a sense of achievement.

She admitted she had been concerned about the waves generated by her competitors but found they were not a problem once the final began.

Having spent a full year preparing for the Games after graduating from university, Kan said the medal was particularly meaningful.

"Today I finally did it," she said.

Kan also spoke about her struggles with self-confidence, thanking her coaches, family and loved ones for their encouragement and belief in her abilities.

"Winning my first individual Asian Games medal proves I can keep improving," she said.

Having improved her time in the event by about one second over the past year, Kan said the achievement had given her greater confidence for future competitions. 

She will receive HK$250,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme for winning an individual bronze medal.

Natalie Kan Cheuk-tungAsian Games100-meter butterfly

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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