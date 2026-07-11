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WORLD

UK police release man arrested on suspicion of killing former minister Widdecombe

WORLD
7 hours ago
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Ann Widdecombe, former member of the European Parliament, speaks at a council meeting during the visit of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea, Britain, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Pool/File Photo
Ann Widdecombe, former member of the European Parliament, speaks at a council meeting during the visit of Britain's Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at the Civic Centre in Southend-on-Sea, Britain, March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Matthew Childs/Pool/File Photo

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering former British government minister Ann Widdecombe has been released and is no longer part of the investigation, police said on Saturday.

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The man, a white British national, was arrested in Newton Abbot, a town about 9 miles (15 km) from Widdecombe's home in Haytor in rural southwest England, police said on Friday.

They have also said that there was no information to suggest the murder of the 78-year-old was related to terrorism or had a political motive.

"Our priority remains identifying those responsible and ensuring that all available evidence is thoroughly examined," Devon and Cornwall Police Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said in Saturday's statement, adding that the enquiry was in its early stages but "moving at a significant pace".

Ambulance workers called police to Widdecombe's home on Thursday, where she had been found dead after suffering serious injuries, police said.

She was known for her socially conservative views, first as a junior minister in Conservative prime minister John Major's 1992-1997 government and latterly as an immigration and justice spokesperson for Nigel Farage's populist Reform UK.

A WOMAN OF STRONG BELIEFS

Widdecombe, who converted to Catholicism partly in protest at the Church of England's ordination of women as priests, was opposed to abortion and to equalising the age of consent for homosexual and heterosexual relationships.

She also defended a policy of shackling pregnant prisoners during childbirth to prevent their escape and viewed single mothers as poor role models, but was unusual among Conservative lawmakers in opposing the hunting of foxes with hounds.

News on Friday of her death led to tributes from across the political spectrum in Britain, including from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and from Farage, who described her as "an extraordinary woman".

"She stood up and fought for what she believed in – a devout Christian and somebody with strong, socially conservative views," Farage said in a video clip posted on his X account.

Two serving British members of parliament have been murdered in the last decade.

The Labour lawmaker Jo Cox was shot and stabbed by a Nazi-obsessed loner during the Brexit campaign in 2016. The Conservative lawmaker David Amess was stabbed to death in 2021 by a man inspired by the militant group, Islamic State.

Reuters

Updated 5.49pm

suspicionmurderUKministerAnn Widdecombe

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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