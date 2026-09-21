Hunt for stray dogs intensifies after woman mauled to death in Yuen Long

A tragic incident in which a woman was mauled to death by a pack of dogs while cycling home late at night in Yuen Long has sparked widespread public concern across Hong Kong.

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Following an initial search on Sunday night, police and officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department launched a second joint operation on Monday afternoon.

Starting at 2.30pm, a team of about 20 officers expanded their search along Pok Wai South Road and Pok Wai West Road.

Armed with shields, lassoes, and tranquilizer guns, the team combed through a two-kilometer stretch of road.

Due to the hot weather, officers paid close attention to shaded and secluded areas where stray dogs are known to seek shelter.

During the operation, they also inspected a warehouse on Kam Pok Road, where several dogs were being kept, but confirmed that all the animals on site were properly microchipped.

Fatal attack during midnight commute

The fatal encounter took place in the early hours of Sunday.

A passerby contacted emergency services shortly before 1am after discovering a woman lying unconscious on the pavement of Pok Wai South Road, near the Drainage Services Department’s Nam Sang Wai Sewage Pumping Station. A shared bicycle was found lying next to her.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, the victim was already unresponsive, showing no pulse or respiration.

She was covered in blood, having sustained severe injuries to both her head and legs.

She was rushed to Pok Oi Hospital, where she was certified dead at 2.09am. Officers cordoned off the area for investigation, where a single sneaker belonging to the victim was left behind on the ground.

Investigation reveals final moments

A police investigation into her final movements revealed that the victim had arrived at Yuen Long MTR Station alone at 11.40pm on Saturday.

She then rented a shared bicycle to ride home. As she passed the site of the attack shortly before 12am, she was chased by at least three dogs.

When officers first arrived at the scene following the emergency call, they spotted three to four stray dogs lingering nearby, and noted that both wild boars and stray dogs are common in the area.

Investigators confirmed that none of the victim's personal belongings were missing, with her wallet and mobile phone found completely intact, ruling out robbery as a motive.

An initial joint sweep of the area began at 11pm on Sunday, during which animal control officers managed to capture three adult mongrels.

The captured dogs have been transferred to an animal management center to check for microchips and undergo further assessment as the investigation continues.