Swire Group welcomes Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan, Policy Address

The Swire Group said it welcomed Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan and measures outlined in the 2026 Policy Address

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The plan provides an important strategic blueprint for consolidating Hong Kong’s established international strengths, creating new momentum for future growth, and improving people’s livelihoods and community wellbeing, it said.

Swire notes the government’s clear commitment to reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center and international aviation hub, while accelerating the development of innovation and technology, strengthening integration with national development and the Greater Bay Area, and advancing the Northern Metropolis.

It endorsed the government’s steps to reinforce Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status by expanding international air networks and fostering a new ecosystem for the aviation industry.

This ecosystem includes establishing Asia’s first aircraft parts processing and trading center, and advancing the sustainable aviation fuel value chain in Hong Kong.

Measures to attract corporate headquarters and advance urban regeneration will reinforce the depth and competitiveness of the city’s financial services ecosystem, while enhancing Hong Kong’s attractiveness to global businesses and talent, Swire said.

The group is particularly encouraged by the government’s plan to examine the feasibility of a southern extension of the Hong Kong–Shenzhen Western Rail Link to enhance connectivity between the Northern Metropolis and Hong Kong International Airport.

This extension would strengthen air-rail integration, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s connectivity and gateway status, it noted.

Hong Kong’s first FiveYear Plan sets out a clear strategic direction for strengthening the city’s international competitiveness and creating new momentum for long-term growth, said Guy Bradley, chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.).

“We look forward to continuing to play our part in Hong Kong’s exciting next chapter,” added Bradley.



