logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Swire Group welcomes Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan, Policy Address

FINANCE
46 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The Swire Group said it welcomed Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan and measures outlined in the 2026 Policy Address

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The plan provides an important strategic blueprint for consolidating Hong Kong’s established international strengths, creating new momentum for future growth, and improving people’s livelihoods and community wellbeing, it said.

Swire notes the government’s clear commitment to reinforcing Hong Kong’s status as an international financial center and international aviation hub, while accelerating the development of innovation and technology, strengthening integration with national development and the Greater Bay Area, and advancing the Northern Metropolis. 

It endorsed the government’s steps to reinforce Hong Kong’s international aviation hub status by expanding international air networks and fostering a new ecosystem for the aviation industry. 

This ecosystem includes establishing Asia’s first aircraft parts processing and trading center, and advancing the sustainable aviation fuel value chain in Hong Kong. 

Measures to attract corporate headquarters and advance urban regeneration will reinforce the depth and competitiveness of the city’s financial services ecosystem, while enhancing Hong Kong’s attractiveness to global businesses and talent, Swire said.

The group is particularly encouraged by the government’s plan to examine the feasibility of a southern extension of the Hong Kong–Shenzhen Western Rail Link to enhance connectivity between the Northern Metropolis and Hong Kong International Airport. 

This extension would strengthen air-rail integration, further reinforcing Hong Kong’s connectivity and gateway status, it noted.

Hong Kong’s first FiveYear Plan sets out a clear strategic direction for strengthening the city’s international competitiveness and creating new momentum for long-term growth, said Guy Bradley, chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.).

“We look forward to continuing to play our part in Hong Kong’s exciting next chapter,” added Bradley.


 

Five-Year PlanPolicy AddressSwire

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CK Group.
CK Asset supports measures in Policy Address, Five-Year Plan
FINANCE
21 mins ago
Henderson Land backs Northern Metropolis vision and flexible land strategy in policy blueprint
NEWS
1 hour ago
HKSTP pledges full support for Five-Year Plan and Policy Address to steer I&T growth
NEWS
3 hours ago
Sino Group chairman backs first Five-Year Plan as a balanced roadmap
NEWS
4 hours ago
Andrew Fan's aircraft parts processing hub pitch adopted in HK's Five-Year Plan
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | HK moves to tighten building maintenance and fire safety rules
NEWS
5 hours ago
Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, targeted to commence operation by 2029 or earlier.
Policy Address 2026 | HK advances innovation and technology, AI computing and advanced construction infrastructure
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | Govt pledges 10 measures to drive SME growth 
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | HK eyes longer stays, higher spending with wider tourism push
NEWS
6 hours ago
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
Policy Address 2026 | HK to introduce seven-day offshore yuan liquidity tendering mechanism
FINANCE
8 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
17 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.