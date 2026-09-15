8 universities welcome Policy Address 2026, pledge support for I&T and education hub

Hong Kong's eight publicly funded universities have unanimously welcomed the policy measures in the 2026 Policy Address, pledging to fully support the government's push for integrated development of education, technology and talent.

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University of Hong Kong president Zhang Xiang said the government's efforts to develop Hong Kong into a low-altitude innovation hub and advance aerospace technology would provide broad space for frontier research. He noted HKU has established a low-altitude economy research institute and is exploring cross-boundary logistics networks in the Greater Bay Area.

HKUST president Nancy Ip said the university is pressing ahead with preparations for the third medical school and will establish an AI Foundry platform focusing on medical AI, robotics, advanced sensing and digital health solutions.

Polytechnic University president Jin-Guang Teng welcomed government support for a new teaching and research building. City University said it has enrolled over 1,000 international students this academic year, a near-decade high.

The Policy Address sets a target of 100,000 non-local students in full-time post-secondary programmes by 2029/30. Baptist University president Alexander Wai said the university's non-local undergraduate intake for 2026/27 has hit a record high.

Lingnan University president Joe Qin welcomed expanded research postgraduate places and doctoral scholarships. Education University said it would leverage Northern Metropolis development to support education, culture, sports and tourism.