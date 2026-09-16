Henderson Land backs Northern Metropolis vision and flexible land strategy in policy blueprint

Henderson Land Group has voiced strong support for the Hong Kong government's latest policy blueprint, welcoming initiatives to accelerate the high-quality development of the Northern Metropolis and commending official efforts to optimize land supply.

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Responding to the HKSAR Government’s First Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address, Henderson Land Group Chairman Dr Martin Lee Ka-shing expressed firm backing for the administration's strategic development roadmap, highlighting the Northern Metropolis as a vital growth engine for the city.

Lee emphasized the importance of developing a university town within the Northern Metropolis, describing it as a key focal point that will foster closer integration among education, technological innovation, and talent development.

He noted that government initiatives aimed at streamlining statutory approval procedures across the mega-project will be instrumental in shortening the land development cycle, ultimately speeding up the execution and delivery of key projects in the area.

Regarding broader land and housing strategies, the developer welcomed the government’s sustained commitment to land development while maintaining a measured and adaptable approach.

Lee pointed out that authorities should assess the broader economic landscape to strategically pace land disposal while coordinating various sources of land supply to effectively satisfy housing demand and fuel sustained business growth.

Expressing continued optimism about Hong Kong’s future, Lee affirmed that the group maintains full confidence in the city’s economic trajectory and will actively support government initiatives to drive long-term prosperity.