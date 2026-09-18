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NEWS

FEHD clears clutter along Tung Chung East Promenade after land occupation complaints

NEWS
5 hours ago
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The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) has taken action to resolve persistent hygiene and clutter issues along the Tung Chung East Promenade breakwater following public complaints about suspected illegal occupation of government land.

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In a social media post on Thursday, the department said it had received multiple reports via the 1823 hotline regarding miscellaneous items dumped beneath the North Lantau Highway section of the breakwater. 

Rapid site clearance and interdepartmental action

In response, the department deployed frontline crews for several rounds of cleanups.  The department confirmed that all refuse and waste falling under its statutory jurisdiction has been cleared, resulting in a substantial improvement to the waterfront environment.

Addressing local issues that span multiple government jurisdictions requires both a clear division of responsibilities and effective coordination. While hygiene officers moved swiftly to tackle immediate cleanliness concerns, the presence of unattended personal belongings necessitated interdepartmental collaboration.

Follow-up on personal belongings left on site

Because the remaining personal property falls under the purview of other government departments, the hygiene agency has referred the matter to the appropriate authorities for coordinated enforcement.

The department stated that it remains in close communication with relevant agencies to expedite proper follow-up action regarding the remaining items. Officials reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening cross-departmental cooperation to resolve community issues effectively and safeguard public hygiene across local districts.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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