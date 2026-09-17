Morning Recap - September 17, 2026

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Officer injured in 2005 knife attack dies after over 20 years paralysed

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Constable Chu Chun-kwok, who was left paralysed after having his neck slashed while on duty in 2005, has died at the age of 51 after more than two decades battling his injuries.

21-year bedside vigil: how stabbings, sacrifice and devotion redefined Chu Chun-kwok's family

Constable Chu Chun-kwok died on Wednesday at the age of 52, 21 years after he was slashed in the neck while on duty and left paralysed. His wife and daughter stayed by his side throughout.

Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton visited Chu Chun-kwok in Guangzhou. File Photo

Attacker in 2005 police stabbing released after 5 years 9 months, later declared bankrupt

The attacker who slashed police constable Chu Chun-kwok's neck in 2005, leaving him paralysed for over two decades, was released on parole after serving about five years and nine months, and was later declared bankrupt, with both Chu's family and the Department of Justice dropping compensation claims against him.

Woman found dead with neck wound at Heng Fa Chuen flat, husband arrested for murder

A 53-year-old woman was found dead with a knife wound to her neck at a flat in Heng Fa Chuen, Chai Wan, on Wednesday evening, and her husband has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Man trapped in ship cabin crevice in Tuen Mun for nearly two hours, rescued unconscious

A man in his 60s was rescued unconscious after being trapped in a crevice on a vessel in Tuen Mun early on Thursday morning.

Customs seizes $1.45m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested

Hong Kong Customs arrested two incoming mainland passengers at Hong Kong International Airport on Tuesday and Wednesday in separate drug trafficking cases, seizing about 3.5 kilogrammes of suspected cannabis buds and 1kg of suspected cocaine with a total estimated market value of about HK$1.45 million.

Water main bursts in Fanling, muddy water floods roads and disrupts supply to Cheung Wah Estate

A water main burst at the junction of San Wan Road and Fanling Station Road near Cheung Wah Estate on Wednesday night, sending large amounts of muddy water onto the roads and disrupting supply to nearby residents.

Photo: FB

World/China News

Fed hikes rates in search of 'timelier' drop in inflation, sees more tightening ahead

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates on Wednesday and flagged further increases in borrowing costs in coming months, with new U.S. central bank chief Kevin Warsh joining a unanimous decision that effectively acknowledges the Trump administration's inability so far to control inflation.

File Photo/Reuters

Fed policymakers forecast one more rate hike this year

Federal Reserve officials expect one more interest rate increase this year after raising rates on Wednesday and expect to hold them steady in 2027, quarterly projections released after their latest policy meeting showed.

Photo: Reuters

Fed's Warsh lays out forces driving up bond yields

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh suggested on Wednesday that among the forces pushing up bond yields, a loss in confidence in the central bank's inflation fight mettle is not on that list.

Trump demands lower interest rates 'and fast' after Fed hike

US President Donald Trump called on Wednesday for lower interest rates after the Federal Reserve raised them for the first time in three years, though he avoided directly criticising central bank chief Kevin Warsh.

Photo: Reuters

News helicopter crashes in Los Angeles, killing 3

A helicopter providing news coverage of a bus collision in Los Angeles crashed on Tuesday, killing a journalist, the pilot and a person on the ground, broadcasters and authorities said.

Photo: Reuters

Fiji rules out mandatory HIV testing despite national crisis, minister says

Fiji's Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu has said the government will not introduce mandatory HIV testing, despite the country facing a rapidly worsening epidemic that Cabinet has declared a national crisis.

Photo: AFP

Market

Wall St ends lower after Fed hikes interest rates, sees more tightening ahead

US stocks whipsawed lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the first time in over three years to fight stubbornly high inflation stemming from soaring crude oil prices during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Sports

Man Utd misery mounts after League Cup collapse against Brighton

Manchester United's problems mounted as they crashed out of the League Cup after blowing a two-goal lead in a stunning 3-2 defeat against Brighton on Wednesday.

Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Triad of transformation: decoding Hong Kong's blueprint for a comprehensive tech hub

The synchronized release of the 2026 policy address and Hong Kong's maiden Five-Year Plan (2026–2030) marks a historic shift from incremental governance to structured, multiyear industrial statecraft. At the core of both documents lies a unified ambition: steering Hong Kong decisively into the Fourth Industrial Revolution as a comprehensive international innovation and technology hub. Rather than relying on fragmented grants, the blueprints formulate a coordinated triad of spatial expansion, human capital pipelines, and financial engineering.

Opinion

IBM's PC race loss, Red Hat win, quantum gamble | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

IBM was founded in 1911 when three small firms joined to make tabulating machines and clocks, and it took the name International Business Machines in 1924.