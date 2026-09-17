logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

News helicopter crashes in Los Angeles, killing 3

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A helicopter providing news coverage of a bus collision in Los Angeles crashed on Tuesday, killing a journalist, the pilot and a person on the ground, broadcasters and authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

No cause was given for the helicopter crash in the city's Chatsworth area, which came after a Metro bus collided with another vehicle earlier in the day, killing at least two.

“We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening," NBC4 and Telemundo 52 said in a joint statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives.”

Parent company NBC News identified two of the victims as employees of helicopter operator Angel City Air: Eliana Moreno, who was also a photojournalist, and George Marciniw, the pilot.

One person also died outside the helicopter which was badly damaged, Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

EMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The crash was announced on air by NBC4.

"We knew we'd lost contact with our people out there, and we've just received the confirmation that, in fact, NewsChopper 4 went down just before 7 o'clock tonight in Chatsworth," NBC anchor Colleen Williams said during an emotional live broadcast.

Two other people were taken to hospital, the fire service said. More than 70 firefighters responded to the crash, quickly putting out a fire at the scene.

"Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight’s devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Angel City Air did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters

helicopter crash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo: Facebook/Sarawak Edisi Khas
Five people killed in 'Flying Doctor' helicopter crash in Malaysia, authorities say
WORLD
09-09-2026 11:33 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Saudi Aramco helicopter crash kills 14 nationals, state news agency says
WORLD
29-06-2026 04:35 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US singer Oliver Tree was on deadly Brazil helicopter flight: police source
WORLD
15-06-2026 04:20 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Pakistan says all aboard military helicopter killed in crash in Pakistani Kashmir
WORLD
11-06-2026 04:52 HKT
Photo: Reuters
3 die in British navy helicopter crash
WORLD
04-06-2026 01:05 HKT
logo
Photo: AP
(Video) Midair helicopter crash in New Jersey leaves 1 dead and another critically injured
WORLD
29-12-2025 06:50 HKT
Photo: Reuters
US admits liability in fatal helicopter crash with American Airlines jet
WORLD
19-12-2025 02:12 HKT
Six ambulances are parked at the emergency entrance to St. Mary Medical Center, California, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Medical helicopter crashes on California highway
WORLD
07-10-2025 17:57 HKT
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey U.S., April 10, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo
US grounds helicopter company behind fatal New York tour
WORLD
15-04-2025 15:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump demands lower interest rates 'and fast' after Fed hike
WORLD
1 hour ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16-09-2026 05:41 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.