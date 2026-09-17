News helicopter crashes in Los Angeles, killing 3

A helicopter providing news coverage of a bus collision in Los Angeles crashed on Tuesday, killing a journalist, the pilot and a person on the ground, broadcasters and authorities said.

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No cause was given for the helicopter crash in the city's Chatsworth area, which came after a Metro bus collided with another vehicle earlier in the day, killing at least two.

“We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening," NBC4 and Telemundo 52 said in a joint statement.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives.”

Parent company NBC News identified two of the victims as employees of helicopter operator Angel City Air: Eliana Moreno, who was also a photojournalist, and George Marciniw, the pilot.

One person also died outside the helicopter which was badly damaged, Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

EMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

The crash was announced on air by NBC4.

"We knew we'd lost contact with our people out there, and we've just received the confirmation that, in fact, NewsChopper 4 went down just before 7 o'clock tonight in Chatsworth," NBC anchor Colleen Williams said during an emotional live broadcast.

Two other people were taken to hospital, the fire service said. More than 70 firefighters responded to the crash, quickly putting out a fire at the scene.

"Our hearts are with the victims and families of tonight’s devastating Metro bus and helicopter crashes in Chatsworth, and with the entire NBC4 family," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Angel City Air did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reuters