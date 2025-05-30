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NEWS

NBA legend Allen Iverson visits Happy Valley Racecourse, meets jockeys

NEWS
22 mins ago
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NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson visited Happy Valley Racecourse on Wednesday night to watch the races and experience Hong Kong's world-class sports entertainment.

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Iverson, a former NBA MVP and four-time scoring champion, toured the jockeys' room and weighing room before the races, meeting and chatting with more than a dozen jockeys. He then watched the first race from the owners' box balcony alongside Jockey Club vice chairman Lester Huang.

The basketball star later appeared at the parade ring, where he was greeted by cheering fans and obliged requests for photos and autographs.

The visit came as the government's first five-year plan for Hong Kong, announced on the same day, highlighted promoting horse racing tourism. More than 400,000 visitors attended races last season, a record high.

Allen Iverson Happy Valley Racecourse horse racing tourism

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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