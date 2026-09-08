Water main bursts in Fanling, muddy water floods roads and disrupts supply to Cheung Wah Estate

A water main burst at the junction of San Wan Road and Fanling Station Road near Cheung Wah Estate on Wednesday night, sending large amounts of muddy water onto the roads and disrupting supply to nearby residents.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report around 10pm and found water about a foot deep at the scene, with vehicles forced to drive through the flooded area. The affected area measured about 20 metres by 20 metres, with muddy water flowing towards Cheung Wah Estate.

Online photos showed the junction inundated with yellow muddy water, with the road surface buckling and cracking near Cheung Wah Estate. Some buses were temporarily blocked by the damaged road.

Residents reported on social media that many blocks in Cheung Wah Estate had lost water supply and were waiting for water trucks. The Water Supplies Department was called to follow up.