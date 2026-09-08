logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Water main bursts in Fanling, muddy water floods roads and disrupts supply to Cheung Wah Estate

NEWS
38 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: FB
Photo: FB

A water main burst at the junction of San Wan Road and Fanling Station Road near Cheung Wah Estate on Wednesday night, sending large amounts of muddy water onto the roads and disrupting supply to nearby residents.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Police received a report around 10pm and found water about a foot deep at the scene, with vehicles forced to drive through the flooded area. The affected area measured about 20 metres by 20 metres, with muddy water flowing towards Cheung Wah Estate.

Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB
Photo: FB

Online photos showed the junction inundated with yellow muddy water, with the road surface buckling and cracking near Cheung Wah Estate. Some buses were temporarily blocked by the damaged road.

Residents reported on social media that many blocks in Cheung Wah Estate had lost water supply and were waiting for water trucks. The Water Supplies Department was called to follow up.

water main burst Fanling water supply disruption

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Driver killed after car crashes into central divider in Fanling
NEWS
08-09-2026 23:30 HKT
Water supply restored to 5,000 Tai Po households after main burst, repairs completed overnight
NEWS
27-08-2026 07:25 HKT
Water main bursts in Happy Valley, repair expected by Thursday morning
NEWS
13-08-2026 01:09 HKT
logo
(Online photo)
(Video) Tsing Yi water pipe burst sends 6-meter geyser into air, suspending water supply until evening
NEWS
28-07-2026 19:35 HKT
Water pipe damaged by MTR contractor leaves Siu Hei Court residents without supply
NEWS
29-05-2026 02:02 HKT
logo
(Video) Water gushes from burst pipe at Lok Wah South Estate, over 200 homes without supply
NEWS
18-02-2026 00:35 HKT
A freshwater main burst in Sheung Shui on early Sunday morning. (Source: Facebook)
Water main burst in Sheung Shui disrupts supply before Winter Solstice celebrations
NEWS
21-12-2025 17:48 HKT
Customs seizes $1.45m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested
NEWS
21 mins ago
Liaison Office: HK's first five-year plan a milestone for 'one country, two systems'
NEWS
27 mins ago
Woman found dead with neck wound at Heng Fa Chuen flat, husband arrested for murder
NEWS
1 hour ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
20 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.