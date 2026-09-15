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WORLD

Fiji rules out mandatory HIV testing despite national crisis, minister says

WORLD
17 mins ago
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Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Fiji's Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu has said the government will not introduce mandatory HIV testing, despite the country facing a rapidly worsening epidemic that Cabinet has declared a national crisis.

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Lalabalavu said mandatory testing was not an option under Fiji's HIV Act, adding that people must decide for themselves whether to get tested.

Ministry of Health figures show Fiji recorded 2,016 new HIV diagnoses in 2025, up 27 per cent from 1,583 in 2024. Authorities estimate thousands more are living with HIV undiagnosed.

Lalabalavu said HIV and tuberculosis were closely linked, particularly when a person was not receiving treatment, and that the government's response would also cover TB and Hepatitis C. The government has committed $10 million to the HIV response.

He also addressed a surge in influenza-like illness nationwide, urging people who are sick to stay home and seek medical care early if symptoms do not improve.

Fiji HIV testing national crisis

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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