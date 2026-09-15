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NEWS

Liaison Office: HK's first five-year plan a milestone for 'one country, two systems'

NEWS
26 mins ago
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The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Hong Kong has described the city's first five-year plan, announced by Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, as a milestone in the successful practice of "one country, two systems."

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A spokesperson said the plan aligns with national planning, sets out a vision for Hong Kong, and reflects strategic foresight and mainstream public opinion. The accompanying Policy Address serves as the first "construction blueprint" for implementing the plan.

The spokesperson noted that the government conducted a two-month public consultation during the plan's drafting, demonstrating the superiority of quality democracy under "patriots administering Hong Kong." The office expressed confidence that the government and various sectors would work together to turn the plan's vision into reality.

five-year plan Liaison Office one country two systems

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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