Liaison Office: HK's first five-year plan a milestone for 'one country, two systems'

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John Lee to incorporate public views into five-year plan and Policy Address
06-09-2026 11:33 HKT
UBS lifts Hong Kong full-year GDP growth forecast to 4.5pc
03-08-2026 17:44 HKT
China targeting half of power from non-fossil sources by 2030
25-06-2026 20:29 HKT
Quality over quantity in HK’s first five-year plan: Anthony Cheung
03-05-2026 15:49 HKT
HK five-year plan to hinge on mainland collaboration, says Sun Dong
29-04-2026 18:16 HKT
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT