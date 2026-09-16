logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Inside the $33m lottery dispute: The 120-hour battle over the winnings

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A HK$33 million Mark Six jackpot has sparked a bitter dispute among a group of 15 Food and Environmental Hygiene Department staff, with a health inspector arrested on suspicion of theft after allegedly refusing to share the winnings.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The group, from the department’s Market Development Division, reportedly pooled money to buy Mark Six tickets for the Mark Six 50th Anniversary Snowball draw on September 5.

The tickets won the jackpot along with second-tier and other prizes, with total winnings of around HK$33 million.

The inspector, identified as Ling, was responsible for placing the bet and collecting the prize as the group’s representative. The winnings were subsequently paid into his account.

However, a dispute reportedly broke out over how the prize money should be divided.

According to East Week, a sister publication of The Standard, the 15-member team reportedly comprised a Senior Superintendent, two Chief Health Inspectors, four Senior Health Inspectors and four Health Inspectors, along with four staff members in deputy-level positions. Ling was among the four Health Inspectors.

Sources said Ling allegedly argued that he should receive HK$10 million because he had handled the purchase of the tickets. Another member of the group, reportedly a senior official who contributed more money to the bet, was said to have argued that the winnings should be divided according to the amount each person contributed.

The dispute continued for several days, with Ling reportedly taking leave from September 7 and becoming unreachable for a period.

The group later contacted police over concerns that the winnings could be taken away. Police arrested Ling on suspicion of theft on September 11.

He was released on bail the following morning and is required to report to police in October.

Police Commissioner Joe Chow Yat-ming said the relevant bank account and funds had been frozen in accordance with the law, with the investigation continuing.

East Week tracks down the inspector

East Week tracked down Ling at his Hong Kong Island home on Sunday (Sep 13) as part of its follow-up investigation into the dispute.

Reporters waited outside the property for several hours before Ling answered the door at around 4pm while on a phone call.

After learning that reporters were outside, Ling reportedly told the person on the phone that there were reporters at the door before closing the door without responding to questions.

East Week also found that Ling and his wife, who is also a Health Inspector with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department, jointly own the property.

According to a source, Ling returned to the team’s Wong Chuk Hang office on September 11, the fifth day of his leave, shortly before the end of the working day. He reportedly greeted colleagues but did not discuss the distribution of the winnings.

The HK$33 million in prize money remains frozen as police continue their investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | Three university towns spanning 1,000 hectares planned for Northern Metropolis
NEWS
22 mins ago
Policy Address 2026 | Govt to combat use of AI in criminal activities
NEWS
33 mins ago
Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral
NEWS
36 mins ago
Policy Address 2026 | HK to deepen GBA cooperation across green aviation, logistics, professional services
NEWS
47 mins ago
(File photo)
First Five-Year Plan | HK to phase out fuel cars by 2035 for a green and liveable city
NEWS
1 hour ago
The government will continue to support the work of International Organization for Mediation.
Policy Address 2026 | Three-tier mediation mechanism to resolve building disputes
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
First Five-Year Plan | Northern Metropolis forged as model of HK quality living
NEWS
1 hour ago
First Five-Year Plan | New blueprint sets stage for mega events, culture and sports promotions
NEWS
2 hours ago
Policy Address 2026 | Govt rolls out 11 measures to boost childbirth
NEWS
2 hours ago
Over 100 evacuated after suspected gas leak at Princess Margaret Hospital
NEWS
2 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
9 hours ago
logo
(Video) Man arrested in Central over suspected indecent assault near Lan Kwai Fong
NEWS
20 hours ago
Over $206,000 in valuables stolen from Deep Water Bay flat, police hunt for 42-year-old maid
NEWS
15-09-2026 01:03 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.