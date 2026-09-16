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Jockey Club cancels September 20 Sha Tin race meeting over Tung Chee-hwa funeral

NEWS
36 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club has canceled the race meeting scheduled for September 20 at Sha Tin Racecourse in connection with the state funeral arrangements for Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first chief executive.

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The Jockey Club said the decision was made out of respect for the funeral arrangements for Tung, who was also a former vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

All off-course betting branches will also suspend services for the entire day on September 20.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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