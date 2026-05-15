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CHINA

GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp visits China's state planner headquarters

CHINA
18 mins ago
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Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and other members of the U.S. delegation attend the welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump by Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg, GE Aerospace Chairman and CEO Larry Culp, Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon and other members of the U.S. delegation attend the welcome ceremony for U.S. President Donald Trump by Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 14, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

GE Aerospace CEO Larry Culp was seen on Friday in Beijing leaving a meeting at the headquarters of China's powerful state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, according to a Reuters witness.

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Culp's visit to the NDRC building comes after U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News that following talks in Beijing with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday China had agreed to order 200 Boeing BA.N jets, its first purchase of U.S.-made commercial jets in nearly a decade.

As Boeing's primary engine supplier, GE Aerospace also stands to gain from the purchase agreement, even if it fell far short of the roughly 500 jets the markets had expected, causing both companies' shares to fall.

Culp, along with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, are part of a business delegation of more than a dozen U.S. conglomerate executives accompanying Trump on his first state visit to China in almost a decade.

GE Aerospace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the purpose of Culp's NDRC visit.

Reuters

GEAerospaceCEOLarry CulpvisitsChinastate plannerheadquarters

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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