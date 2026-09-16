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NEWS

First Five-Year Plan | Seven-section maps the path to 2030 with five strategic goals

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu unveiled the city's first Five-Year Plan on Wednesday, a 60,000-word blueprint spanning seven sections that will guide Hong Kong's development through 2030 alongside the Policy Address. 

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With the two documents closely interlinked, Lee said the Five-Year Plan serves as a forward-looking, strategic and directional guide for the city's economic and social development over the next five years. 

The Policy Address, in turn, will serve as an annual implementation report, setting out the year's priorities and major projects as circumstances require. 

The blueprint's booklet has a blue cover, symbolising openness, progress and stability.

Seven sections

Spanning seven sections and 28 units, the First-Year Plan outlines:

  • Open up new horizons and unfold a new chapter
  • Strengthen the Four Centres, Develop the Hub for High-calibre Talent, Consolidate and Enhance Our Edge in Global Competition
  • Expedite the Development of the Northern Metropolis and Spearhead Spatial layout optimisation
  • Deepen development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and create and international collaboration network
  • Enhance social well-being and refine the Social Protection Framework
  • Balance development and security, boost governance efficiency
  • Strengthen implementation safeguards

Seven guiding principles

Formulated in the opening year of the national 15th Five-Year Plan, Lee said the strategic roadmap was drawn up under seven principles.
 
First and foremost, he stressed, Hong Kong will continue to uphold "One Country, Two Systems." 

The rest includes prioritizing livelihoods, executive-led governance, reform and innovation, an "effective market" paired with a "capable government," balanced development and security, and pragmatic, action-oriented planning. 

Six areas, five goals

The Five-Year Plan covers six areas, which included the four major centres and talent hub, emerging centres, Greater Bay Area integration, the Northern Metropolis, livelihoods, and development-security co-ordination.

The blueprint also sets five main goals, covering new breakthroughs in economic development, rising international competitiveness and influence, faster and more efficient Northern Metropolis construction, significantly improved livelihoods, and major progress in integrating with and serving national development.

Five-Year PlanPolicy Address

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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