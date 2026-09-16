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NEWS

First Five-Year Plan | Boost in median earnings, health spending among KPIs for livelihood

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu listed four major indicators measuring livelihood in Hong Kong’s first five-year plan at the Legislative Council on Wednesday morning, focusing on earnings and healthcare.

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The four major indicators of livelihood are median monthly employment earnings of employed persons excluding foreign domestic helpers, risk of premature mortality from four major non-communicable diseases, ratio of doctors per 1,000 population, and per capita public current health expenditure.

The plan provides the base-year data and targets for 2030, along with the expected average annual change or cumulative change and the nature of each indicator.

For Median monthly employment earnings of employed persons excluding foreign domestic helpers, the base is HK$22,200 in 2025 and it is anticipated to grow in line with the trend of economic growth.

Risk of premature mortality from four major non-communicable diseases was 7.3 percent in 2024, and is expected to decline to 6.9 percent by 2030.

According to the plan, in 2025, there were 2.25 doctors per 1,000 people, which is expected to increase to 2.43 by 2030.

Per capita public current health expenditure from 2024 to 2025 was HK$18,000 and the plan anticipates an upward trend.

Five-Year Plan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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