NBA star Stephen Curry visits Hong Kong school to inspire students and talk popcorn

NBA superstar Stephen Curry made a highly anticipated return to Hong Kong after a decade, kicking off the local leg of his 2026 China Tour with a visit to Shun Tak Fraternal Association Leung Kau Kui College in Tuen Mun.

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The four-time NBA champion stepped into the role of a life mentor, engaging in a heartfelt dialogue with local students.

During the session, he shared his mental strategies for handling high-pressure moments on the court and brought laughter to the venue by discussing his remarkably strict standards for arena popcorn.

Embracing pressure and hard work

Addressing student questions about overcoming self-doubt under the intense spotlight of game-winning shots, Curry acknowledged that he still experiences nerves before major plays.

He explained that feeling nervous is simply a sign that the outcome matters to him. To stay grounded, he relies on deep breathing and draws confidence from the relentless hours of practice he puts in away from the cameras.

He encouraged the students to accept failure as a natural part of any journey and to focus their energy entirely on their personal effort and daily attitude.

The perfect bowl of popcorn

The atmosphere turned lighthearted when a student brought up Curry’s well-known obsession with popcorn. Smiling, the basketball icon declared himself a traditionalist when it comes to the snack, stating that he avoids overly fancy toppings in favor of classic butter and salt.

He emphasized that freshness, warmth, and a distinct crunch are essential, revealing that he maintains a personal ranking system for the popcorn served across different NBA arenas.

Giving back to grassroot communities

Reflecting on the motivation behind visiting a community school in Tuen Mun, Curry spoke fondly of his own childhood playing on local courts.

He highlighted how neighborhood recreation spaces foster friendships and a sense of community, emphasizing the importance of providing safe environments where youth can enjoy sports and unlock their potential.

As part of his visit, which tied into local court refurbishment initiatives aimed at expanding access for underprivileged youth, Curry signed team jerseys for the school and posed for photos to wrap up the memorable event.