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NEWS

Education Bureau reminds parents to submit P1 applications starting Thu

NEWS
26 mins ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

The Education Bureau reminded parents who wish to apply for a Primary One (P1) place for their child in any government or aided school in September 2027 to submit their applications this Thursday. 

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Parents intending to apply for a P1 place for their child online must first register as electronic Primary One Admission (ePOA) users, bind their account to "iAM Smart+", and submit their applications between September 17 and 25.

If parents choose to submit paper application forms, they should submit the completed application form together with all supporting documents directly to the school between September 21 and 25.

Meanwhile, the bureau noted that irrespective of whether the application is submitted via the ePOA platform or in paper form, parents should submit only one application for each child.

If parents apply to more than one government or aided primary school, their application for a POA discretionary place will be rendered void.

In addition, children who have accepted an offer of a P1 place in a school under the Direct Subsidy Scheme will not be allocated a P1 place in a government or aided primary school through the POA System.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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