Burst pipe turns Yuen Long streets into muddy streams during morning rush

A major water pipe burst near the Tai Tong Road Light Rail stop on Castle Peak Road in Yuen Long, sending torrents of muddy water flooding across nearby roads and pedestrian walkways.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The deluge left vehicles wading through deep brown water and dislodged paving tiles along the sidewalks, causing significant morning disruption.

Social media users shared videos of the scene, with one commuter joking that the sudden flood nearly turned their morning walk into a mud bath.

The Water Supplies Department confirmed it received reports of a pipe leak near the Light Rail station and dispatched staff to handle the repairs.

The Transport Department announced that part of the lanes on Castle Peak Road – Yuen Long bound toward Kam Tin, near Kuk Ting Street, have been closed to facilitate emergency repairs.

Motorists are currently restricted to using the remaining open lanes, leading to heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Drivers are advised to exercise caution and expect delays while passing through the affected section.