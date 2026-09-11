Two restaurants targeted in suspected coordinated paint attacks in Kwun Tong, Hung Hom

Two Chinese restaurants belonging to the same catering group were targeted in suspected coordinated paint-splattering attacks on Friday morning.

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Police have classified both cases as criminal damage, with no arrests made so far.

The first incident occurred at around 6.39am at a restaurant located on the second floor of E-Plaza on Shing Yip Street in Kwun Tong.

Arriving staff discovered red paint splashed across the store sign and the surrounding floor area. Workers immediately began the cleanup process following the incident.

Less than half an hour later, at approximately 7am, another attack was reported at the group’s Hung Hom branch.

The eatery, situated on the ground floor of Hung Hom Bay Centre on Baker Street, suffered similar damage.

Red paint covered the main entrance, signage, and ground. Employees alerted authorities to the scene, though staff on site maintained that they were unaware of any underlying motives or conflicts behind the vandalism.