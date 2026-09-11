Morning Recap - September 11, 2026

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(Video) Driver arrested after truck runs red light, narrowly misses 3 schoolgirls in Tsuen Wan

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Police arrested a 43-year-old local male driver on Thursday after dashcam footage showed a pink box truck running a red light and narrowly missing three schoolgirls crossing the road in Tsuen Wan.

Taxi driver suspected of jumping from Tsing Ma Bridge, marine search underway

A taxi driver is believed to have jumped from the Tsing Ma Bridge early on Friday morning, prompting a search operation by marine police.

Man arrested after police find drugs in reported stolen car in To Kwa Wan

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Thursday evening after police found drugs inside a reported stolen car in To Kwa Wan.

Taxi crashes into engineering truck near Elements, driver injured

A 60-year-old taxi driver was injured after his vehicle crashed into a parked engineering truck near Elements shopping mall in Yau Ma Tei early on Friday morning.

Woman jailed 14 weeks for smuggling duty-not-paid cigarettes in baby stroller

A 49-year-old local woman was sentenced to 14 weeks' imprisonment and fined HK$2,000 by Fanling Magistrates' Courts on September 8 for possessing duty-not-paid cigarettes and failing to declare them to Customs.

World/China News

Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says

Canada has agreed a C$350 million aid package for Kyiv to acquire air defense interceptors, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Thursday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr zelensky.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reuters

US to issue $500 Obamacare refunds to nearly a million Americans

Nearly one million Americans enrolled in Obamacare plans will receive $500 in payments as the Trump administration moves to refund those who were overcharged through the federal marketplace.

File Photo/Reuters

North Korea leader's daughter believed to have younger sibling: Seoul

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's daughter and apparent successor is believed to have a younger sibling, South Korea's spy agency said on Thursday, offering a more detailed view of the ruling family's line of succession.

Photo: Reuters

Pilot pressed on with landing despite warnings in Miami cargo crash, NTSB says

One pilot of the Amazon Prime Air cargo plane that crashed in Miami on Sunday cautioned they were flying "too fast" just over a minute before touching down on the runway they overran, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Photo: Reuters

Finance

S&P 500 ends down as Treasury yields rise and traders fret about inflation

U.S. stocks ended down on Thursday after producer price data for August and surging oil prices stoked worries the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next week, while climbing Treasury yields made stocks less attractive.

Editorial

Bridging the New Eurasia: Hong Kong's Belt and Road pivot amid geopolitical realignment

The convening of this year's Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong reflects an accelerating realignment in global commerce.

Opinion

Where a professional journey begins | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Every professional journey begins with a first step. For aspiring lawyers, that step is not simply about learning the law, acquiring skills, or preparing for examinations.

President Tong Made an Address at HKU PCLL Opening Ceremony 2026

The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between – Part II | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong

A continuation exploring the landscapes and stories tied to the Black Rooster and Iron Baron estates.