logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
OPINION
breadcrumb-arrow
INSIGHTS

Where a professional journey begins | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
President Tong Made an Address at HKU PCLL Opening Ceremony 2026
President Tong Made an Address at HKU PCLL Opening Ceremony 2026

Every professional journey begins with a first step. For aspiring lawyers, that step is not simply about learning the law, acquiring skills, or preparing for examinations. It is about discovering the kind of professional, and the kind of person, they hope to become.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Last week, I had the pleasure of joining students of the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws, or PCLL, Program at The University of Hong Kong at the HKU PCLL Opening Ceremony 2026. It was a meaningful occasion, marking not only the start of an important academic year, but also a defining moment for many young people preparing to enter the legal profession.

The PCLL is a bridge between legal study and legal practice. It is where students begin to see how legal principles serve clients, the courts, the community, and the rule of law. For future trainee solicitors and pupil barristers, it is a time to develop not only competence, but also judgement, discipline, and professional responsibility.

I shared with the students my belief that professionalism does not begin on the day one is admitted as a lawyer. It begins much earlier, in the habits we form, the standards we set, and the values we uphold even when no one is watching. Legal knowledge and technical ability are essential, but they are not enough. A trusted lawyer is defined not only by what he or she knows, but by who he or she is.

At the heart of the legal profession lies character. And at the heart of character lies integrity.

This is especially important as artificial intelligence reshapes legal practice. Technology will change how lawyers research, draft, communicate, and advise. Used well, it can improve efficiency and access to justice. But technology cannot replace wisdom, ethical judgment, or personal responsibility. These remain human qualities, and they will continue to distinguish good lawyers from merely capable ones.

The lawyers who earn lasting trust will be those who combine legal excellence with strong values, sound judgement, and genuine care for those they serve. Every act of professionalism, however small, contributes to public confidence in our legal system. Every lawyer who acts with integrity strengthens Hong Kong's reputation as an international legal and dispute resolution center.

It was encouraging to meet students from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, and overseas. Their ambition, curiosity, and openness reflected the increasingly international character of Hong Kong's legal community.

I encouraged them to engage early, seek mentors, learn from practitioners, and remain open to different paths. More importantly, I encouraged them to see themselves not merely as students, but as emerging members of a profession founded upon justice, service, and excellence.

The journey from law student to lawyer is more than a path to qualification. It is a journey of formation, of skill, judgement, and character. My hope is that this new generation will remain curious, humble, and courageous, and serve with integrity, purpose, and heart.

Roden Tong, BBS, is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The Black Rooster, the Iron Baron, and the rolling hills in between – Part II | The Stellar Cellar | Alice Wong
INSIGHTS
1 hour ago
Arab hospitality: tradition of unconditional generosity, grace | Arabic Window | Amjad Refai
INSIGHTS
10-09-2026 06:15 HKT
An events capital with ideas at its heart | Yolanda Ng
INSIGHTS
10-09-2026 06:00 HKT
Heard, not judged: helping teens cope without added pressure | Health Decoder | Dr Eugene Yeung Yu-hang
INSIGHTS
09-09-2026 06:28 HKT
Hong Kong Phil season opens with Beethoven's Pastoral, Strauss' Elektra | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan
INSIGHTS
09-09-2026 06:20 HKT
The 'Human Reserved' imperative: why Bill Gates wants to shield humanity from artificial intelligence | Fongmula | Francis Fong
INSIGHTS
08-09-2026 07:04 HKT
Liu Guofu’s Flower No.22-9
The quiet power of Chinese contemporary art | Lifestyle Renaissance | Dixtionary / @dix.tionary
INSIGHTS
08-09-2026 06:58 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
The delicate test of birthright citizenship – from HK to the US | American Lens | Michael Chugani
INSIGHTS
07-09-2026 05:02 HKT
The upward pressure on global bond yields | Cash Call | Andrew Wong
INSIGHTS
07-09-2026 04:55 HKT
The never-ending comparison: Hong Kong v Singapore | The Fine Print | Victor Dawes SC
INSIGHTS
04-09-2026 01:57 HKT
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
19 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Apple joins foldable phone race with $1,999 passport-shaped iPhone Duo
FINANCE
10-09-2026 04:46 HKT
Two foreign tourists arrested at airport hours after tagging MTR train in Chai Wan depot break-in
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.