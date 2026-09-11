Where a professional journey begins | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

Every professional journey begins with a first step. For aspiring lawyers, that step is not simply about learning the law, acquiring skills, or preparing for examinations. It is about discovering the kind of professional, and the kind of person, they hope to become.
Last week, I had the pleasure of joining students of the Postgraduate Certificate in Laws, or PCLL, Program at The University of Hong Kong at the HKU PCLL Opening Ceremony 2026. It was a meaningful occasion, marking not only the start of an important academic year, but also a defining moment for many young people preparing to enter the legal profession.
The PCLL is a bridge between legal study and legal practice. It is where students begin to see how legal principles serve clients, the courts, the community, and the rule of law. For future trainee solicitors and pupil barristers, it is a time to develop not only competence, but also judgement, discipline, and professional responsibility.
I shared with the students my belief that professionalism does not begin on the day one is admitted as a lawyer. It begins much earlier, in the habits we form, the standards we set, and the values we uphold even when no one is watching. Legal knowledge and technical ability are essential, but they are not enough. A trusted lawyer is defined not only by what he or she knows, but by who he or she is.
At the heart of the legal profession lies character. And at the heart of character lies integrity.
This is especially important as artificial intelligence reshapes legal practice. Technology will change how lawyers research, draft, communicate, and advise. Used well, it can improve efficiency and access to justice. But technology cannot replace wisdom, ethical judgment, or personal responsibility. These remain human qualities, and they will continue to distinguish good lawyers from merely capable ones.
The lawyers who earn lasting trust will be those who combine legal excellence with strong values, sound judgement, and genuine care for those they serve. Every act of professionalism, however small, contributes to public confidence in our legal system. Every lawyer who acts with integrity strengthens Hong Kong's reputation as an international legal and dispute resolution center.
It was encouraging to meet students from Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland, and overseas. Their ambition, curiosity, and openness reflected the increasingly international character of Hong Kong's legal community.
I encouraged them to engage early, seek mentors, learn from practitioners, and remain open to different paths. More importantly, I encouraged them to see themselves not merely as students, but as emerging members of a profession founded upon justice, service, and excellence.
The journey from law student to lawyer is more than a path to qualification. It is a journey of formation, of skill, judgement, and character. My hope is that this new generation will remain curious, humble, and courageous, and serve with integrity, purpose, and heart.
Roden Tong, BBS, is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong