Woman jailed 14 weeks for smuggling duty-not-paid cigarettes in baby stroller

A 49-year-old local woman was sentenced to 14 weeks' imprisonment and fined HK$2,000 by Fanling Magistrates' Courts on September 8 for possessing duty-not-paid cigarettes and failing to declare them to Customs.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Customs officers first intercepted the woman at Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point on June 11, seizing 1,181 duty-not-paid cigarettes hidden in her baby stroller. She was arrested and released on bail.

She was intercepted again at Lok Man Chau Spur Line Control Point on August 22, with 2,941 duty-not-paid cigarettes found on her and in her personal baggage. She was arrested again.

A total of 4,122 duty-not-paid cigarettes, with an estimated market value of about HK$20,000 and duty potential of about HK$13,600, were seized in the two interceptions.

Customs welcomed the sentence, saying the custodial term has a deterrent effect. Trafficking in illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment.