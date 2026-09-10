23-month-old girl with underlying conditions dies after collapsing in Kai Tak home

A 23-month-old girl with congenital heart and brain conditions died on Thursday morning after collapsing at her home in a Kai Tak Light Public Housing estate.

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Her father discovered she was unresponsive and cold around 5am, three hours after the parents went to sleep with the infant between them. The mother called police at 5.31am to their Block 6 flat on Olympic Avenue.

Emergency responders rushed the girl to Kwong Wah Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The child had been receiving ongoing care at the hospital for her underlying conditions. She was last admitted on August 30 for medical examinations and discharged last Friday, after which she experienced vomiting and diarrhea that were treated with prescribed medication.

Team 2 of the Sau Mau Ping District Crime Squad is investigating the case.