logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

23-month-old girl with underlying conditions dies after collapsing in Kai Tak home

NEWS
57 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

A 23-month-old girl with congenital heart and brain conditions died on Thursday morning after collapsing at her home in a Kai Tak Light Public Housing estate.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Her father discovered she was unresponsive and cold around 5am, three hours after the parents went to sleep with the infant between them. The mother called police at 5.31am to their Block 6 flat on Olympic Avenue.

Emergency responders rushed the girl to Kwong Wah Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The child had been receiving ongoing care at the hospital for her underlying conditions. She was last admitted on August 30 for medical examinations and discharged last Friday, after which she experienced vomiting and diarrhea that were treated with prescribed medication.

Team 2 of the Sau Mau Ping District Crime Squad is investigating the case.

Kai Takemergency rescue

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
One-year-old girl found unconscious in Kai Tak light public housing estate, rushed to hospital
NEWS
5 hours ago
Over 100 fans pack Kai Tak Mall for World Cup final, Rosanna Law joins crowd
NEWS
20-07-2026 04:26 HKT
SING TAO
KT Marina unveils fifth price list
PROPERTY
09-07-2025 19:11 HKT
About 50 evacuated after fire breaks out in Kwai Chung Chinese restaurant
NEWS
33 mins ago
HK could face stronger winds and rough seas over weekend
NEWS
1 hour ago
Morning Recap - September 10, 2026
NEWS
4 hours ago
Threads：lyz_.013
2 drivers arrested after parking dispute escalates into brawl in Yau Tong
NEWS
10 hours ago
Customs seizes over $15m in drugs at HK airport in 3 cases, 5 arrested
NEWS
10 hours ago
HK, Shenzhen customs chiefs hold meeting on new Huanggang port operations
NEWS
10 hours ago
Driver arrested for drink-driving after car flips on Fanling Highway
NEWS
10 hours ago
Two men held after nearly 8000 liters of diesel seized at illegal filling station
NEWS
08-09-2026 19:40 HKT
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
09-09-2026 05:37 HKT
Wan Chai convenience store customer smashes cash register after long wait
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.