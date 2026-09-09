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NEWS

Wan Chai convenience store customer smashes cash register after long wait

NEWS
40 mins ago
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A man smashed a cash register and damaged goods at a convenience store in Wan Chai on Wednesday (Sep 9) after allegedly becoming angry over a long queue, police said.

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Police received a report at around 11.34am that a cash register and property had been damaged at a convenience store on Fleming Road.

The suspect, believed to be a man in his 40s, allegedly became agitated while waiting to pay for his purchases, using a canned drink to hit the cash register and shelves before fleeing the scene.

Officers arrived at the scene and searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. The case has been classified as criminal damage.

The store later found that the cash register and two packs of cigarettes had been damaged, with total losses estimated at about HK$600.

The store temporarily closed after staff pulled down the shutters while police were investigating.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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