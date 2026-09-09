Govt websites turn black and white to mourn Tung Chee-hwa

Official government websites and social media pages of Hong Kong officials have turned black and white in a gesture to mourn the passing of the city’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa.

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The monochrome display was applied on Wednesday to major government platforms, including GovHK, as well as the official sites of the Chief Executive, the Chief Secretary for Administration, the Financial Secretary and the Department of Justice. National and regional emblems remained in full colour.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, Secretary for Justice Paul Lam Ting-kwok, and Legislative Council President Starry Lee Wai-king also changed their profile pictures and cover banners to monochrome on their social media accounts.

Government departments, including the Hong Kong Observatory, Hong Kong Police Force, the Fire Services Department, the Development Bureau and the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau, also adopted grayscale themes on their websites.

Apart from the government, other organizations such as the Hong Kong Jockey Club, MTR Corporation and Hong Kong Tourism Board have also adopted the monochrome black-and-white theme on their websites.