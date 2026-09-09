Henderson Land co-chairs express deep sadness over passing of Tung Chee-hwa

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Morning Recap - September 9, 2026
7 hours ago
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
Chairmen of Henderson Land Group Peter Lee Ka-kit and Martin Lee Ka-shing expressed deep sadness over the passing of Hong Kong’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa.
They praised Tung for his lifelong dedication and steadfast commitment to serving both the country and the people of Hong Kong.
“His tireless efforts and monumental contributions were pivotal to the city’s progress, earning him the deepest respect across our community,” they said.
The co-chairmen also extended their deepest condolences to Tung’s family and wished him peace.