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John Lee mourns passing of Tung Chee-hwa, praises his lifelong devotion to Hong Kong

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25 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa
Chief Executive John Lee expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Hong Kong’s first chief executive, Tung Chee-hwa, praising his lifelong devotion to serving the country and the city and extending his deepest condolences to Tung’s family. 

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Lee commended Tung’s historic role in overseeing Hong Kong’s smooth return to the motherland and in laying a solid foundation for the implementation of the “one country, two systems” principle and the Basic Law.

He highlighted Tung’s leadership during the Asian financial crisis as well as his forward-looking vision in fostering closer economic ties between Hong Kong and the mainland, which helped strengthen the city's long-term competitiveness. 

Lee also noted that after stepping down as Chief Executive in 2005, Tung served as Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, where he continued to contribute at the national level to Hong Kong’s prosperity, stability, and sustained development.

Lee added that Tung was instrumental in uniting the city to promote deeper exchanges between Hong Kong and the international community, enhancing the city’s role and influence on the global stage.

“Mr Tung dedicated his life to serving the country and Hong Kong. I am profoundly grieved by his passing, and his life-long and monumental contributions to Hong Kong will forever be etched on our memory,” he said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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