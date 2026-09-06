Woman sparks outrage after posing for photos on Light Rail tracks in Tuen Mun

A woman has sparked online outrage after being photographed trespassing on Light Rail tracks in Tuen Mun to pose for social media pictures, risking both her safety and heavy fines.

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According to photos circulating on Facebook on Saturday, a long-haired woman wearing a short skirt stepped onto the tracks at Siu Hong Station and struck a pose while looking back over her shoulder for a friend taking pictures.

A train was docked at an adjacent platform just meters away.

The incident drew widespread backlash on social media, with users condemning the dangerous behavior. Many noted that trespassing on railway tracks is illegal and reckless.

While some internet users pointed out that the photos were taken at a backup platform not typically used by scheduled passenger services, they emphasized that entering restricted track areas still constitutes a legal violation.

Under the Mass Transit Railway (North-west Railway) Bylaw, entering or remaining on any part of the Light Rail tracks without authorization carries a maximum fine of HK$5,000.

The Mass Transit Railway By-laws also stipulate that anyone entering restricted areas of railway premises without special permission faces a fine of up to HK$5,000.

In recent years, Light Rail stops across Tuen Mun, Yuen Long, and Tin Shui Wai have become popular photo spots for sightseers and movie fans following the success of the local romantic drama Beyond the Dream.