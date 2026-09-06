John Lee kicks off HKJC's new racing season as crowds flock to Sha Tin Racecourse

The new Hong Kong horse racing season got off to a lively start on Sunday (Sep 6), with crowds of racing fans and tourists pouring into Sha Tin Racecourse for the opening day.

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen and Hong Kong Jockey Club chairman Martin Liao Cheung-kong officiated at the opening ceremony.

The ceremony featured a performance by HKJC Horse Racing Year Ambassador Aaron Kwok Fu-shing, who sang his hit song Strong before performing the HKJC's new annual theme song ‘GO GO GO’ live for the first time. He also danced on stage, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd.

A traditional lion dance performance followed, before Lee took part in the lion-eye-dotting ceremony and struck a large gong to launch the new racing season officially.

The opening day drew visitors from mainland China and overseas, with some keen to soak up the racing atmosphere while others were there to catch Kwok's performance.

Shenzhen visitors Liu and Ho made a special trip to Hong Kong for the occasion, saying they wanted to experience horse racing in person as the sport is not held in mainland China.

Liu said they also planned to sample Hong Kong food, while Kwok's performance was another major draw.

The pair admitted they knew little about horse racing and had mainly come to "join in the fun", although they were also considering placing bets.

Liu said the racecourse was packed and lively, adding that the overcast weather made for a comfortable day out as there was no rain.

For local racing fans, the opening day was more than just a one-off outing.

A local fan said he returns to the racecourse every year for the season opener, as well as on occasions including National Day, Lunar New Year and international race meetings.

"It's a tradition. We watch the races and pick up some souvenirs," he said.

He and his brother said nothing quite matched the atmosphere of watching a race live, with the crowd's cheers adding to the excitement.

The pair were particularly looking forward to the first race, with the brother hoping for an upset. They expected sprint champion Ka Ying Rising to comfortably take the Hong Kong Chief Executive's Cup given its impressive record.

Ka Ying Rising successfully defended its title to claim a third straight Chief Executive's Cup and extend its winning streak to 21 races.

The horse clocked 1 minute and 6.11 seconds, breaking its own course record set last year.

Lee presented the trophy after the race to representatives of the Ka Ying Syndicate, trainer David Hayes and jockey Zac Purton.

The star horse also drew overseas visitors to the racecourse.

Australian tourists Ethan and Sophie made a stop at Sha Tin during their Hong Kong holiday after hearing about Ka Ying Rising.

Sophie said she had already heard of the horse in Australia, and the pair planned to watch The Everest next month, where Ka Ying Rising is also expected to compete.

Ethan said he was impressed by the energy at Sha Tin, with spectators cheering and taking photos throughout the races.

Sophie described the Hong Kong racecourse as more "down-to-earth" than those back home and said she would definitely return.

New Zealand visitors Erin and Dion also planned their itinerary around Ka Ying Rising's appearance after learning several weeks ago that the horse would race on Sunday.

Dion said he became interested in the horse after its victory in last year's The Everest, which sparked widespread discussion in Australia. He later watched race footage online and began following its performances.

The pair also visited Stanley Market, rode the Peak Tram and went shopping during their stay, but said the lively atmosphere at Sha Tin Racecourse was one of the highlights of their trip.

John Lee hails growing appeal of horse racing

Lee described the opening ceremony as lively, with lion dance performances, ringing gongs and cheers from the crowd.

In a social media post, Lee said more overseas visitors were travelling to Hong Kong to experience horse racing.

More than 400,000 visitors from mainland China and overseas attended races at Sha Tin and Happy Valley racecourses last season, double the figure recorded in the previous season, he said.

Lee said the figures showed the appeal of combining top-level racing with dining and entertainment, as well as the progress of the government's efforts to promote horse racing tourism since the 2024 Policy Address.

He described horse racing as a unique cultural symbol of Hong Kong and an important driver of the city's mega-event economy.